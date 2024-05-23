Johnson starts in England U18s win as Luton team-mate Stitt scores for Northern Ireland U18s

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Hatters duo go head-to-head in international friendly

Luton youngster Joe Johnson started for England U18s as the Young Lions beat Northern Ireland 4-2 at St George’s Park on Wednesday evening, with Hatters team-mate Dylan Stitt scoring and grabbing an assist for the visitors.

The Town teenager, who made his second Premier League appearance during Luton’s 4-2 loss against Fulham on the final day of the season, was named in the side to take on their opponents in the first of two Tri-Nations tournament matches this week. The hosts went ahead early on when Birmingham City striker Romelle Donovan’s shot was parried by keeper Mason Munn, Aston Villa attacker Kadan Young reacting quickest to find the net.

A second arrived for England on 16 minutes, captain Myles Lewis-Skelly from Arsenal setting off on a powerful run forward that allowed Donovan to double the lead. The goals kept coming, Manchester United’s Ethan Wheatley on target midway through the half after a fine work from Harrison Murray-Campbell and Matty Henderson-Hall, only for Wheatley to miss the chance to add to his tally when his penalty was saved following a terrific burst by Lewis-Skelly.

Joe Johnson sends over a cross for the Hatters - pic: Liam Smith

Munn made a number of the saves for the visitors, but after the break, they were back in the game when Stitt applied a cool finish just nine minutes in. Johnson was then replaced by Chelsea’s Somto Boniface, before Stitt was involved again, turning provider to set up Braiden Graham to make it 3-2. The Young Lions eventually had enough though, as they managed to extend their advantage late on when Lewis Orford’s corner was turned into the net by an Irish defender. England host Morocco on Sunday at 1pm, as Northern Ireland take on the Moroccans on Friday at 7pm.