Jones: Adebayo has to play his way through barren spell in front of goal

Town striker Elijah Adebayo is yet to find the net this season

Striker Elijah Adebayo has to find a way to get back to the levels he set himself last season according to Luton manager Nathan Jones.

The 24-year-old was one of the main reasons that Town reached the Championship play-off just a few months ago, scoring 16 goals during 41 matches in the second tier, before a hamstring injury meant he could only figure in the final moments of the 1-0 second leg defeat to Huddersfield, where he was barely able to move at the John Smith’s Stadium.

Adebayo recovered over the summer, and has started every game for the Hatters so far this term, but hasn’t be able to find the net, seeing new signing Carlton Morris already rack up three goals.

Discussing his eight game drought, Jones said: “He’s a relatively young boy who is finding his way at Championship level.

"He’s had such a meteoric rise, remember with the greatest of respect he came from Walsall, we put him in earlier than we thought, he responded to that.

“Then last year he had probably three quarters of the season where he was excellent, then he was suffering from a bit of fatigue, so he has to find a way now where he gets back to the levels.

"That’s up to him as well, it’s not just us, he has to find those levels, but he works hard, he’s a great kid and he’s getting chances so it’ll come.

"Things will come, but strikers have to play their way through this, dry spells, or spells where they’re not as fluent as usual, but all good strikers come through.”

The former Fulham youngster only lasted 55 minutes of the 2-1 defeat to Wigan Athletic during Luton’s last game which took place over a week ago, as Jones expected his forward to be available to face Coventry this evening, adding: “He just picked up a knock, got a cut on his hip.