Jones admits there has been plenty of soul searching after Bees defeat

Hatter boss Graeme Jones admitted there had been some real soul searching amongst the squad and himself during the week after Saturday’s 7-0 thumping against Brentford.

The Luton chief could only watch on in horror as his side conceded four times in 15 first half minutes Griffin Park, trailing 5-0 at the break, before shipping another two penalties in the second period.

It saw Town fall to their heaviest league defeat since December 1966, and speaking to the press yesterday ahead of the clash with Wigan tomorrow, on how the week had been since, Jones said: “Soul searching, meetings, disappointment, wanting never to revisit that again, but within all that you need to have a level-head and explain why, or why you think it happened and we’ve done that.

“So we’re trying to look forward now, as we need to look ahead and try to be positive and win the game at the weekend.

“It’s not just the players, I have to accept responsibility as well.

“I think it’s big of the players, it tells you there’s not a blame culture here.

“More than anything it was my disappointment, I’d hoped that we were going to climb the league.

“I’d seen the performance against Leeds which I was immensely proud of, the performance and result against Charlton, which I was immensely proud of.

“Then I rolled out the same team and the same set of tactics against Brentford and got a performance that was unrecognisable, so I was baffled.,

“When you’re dealing, I think with an honest group of players, that was the biggest thing for me that I had to deal with, why.

"I feel like privately I’ve explained to the boys the reason why and I’ll get a reaction.”

Jones had come in for plenty of criticism from the 1,600-strong travelling supporters on the day who witnessed their side simply pulverised by their hosts.

It continued on social media in the aftermath as well, and when asked if he had taken notice of the fans' reactions, Jones said: “It’s a bit of both. You have to listen as their disappointment at the half time whistle and at the final whistle was absolutely heralded, there was no question about it.

“But then I’ve got to avoid distractions and I’ve got to be single-minded in my approach.

“It’s part of being a manager, and I need to lead the ship, I need to lead the reaction and that’s what I’ve tried to do this week.”

One thing the defeat has done for a defiant Jones though is redouble his efforts to ensure the Hatters’ stay in the Championship isn’t a brief one.

He added: “Nobody’s going to pick me up, there’s only one person that can pick me up and that’s me.

“You realise that and I’ve gone up a gear from a competitive point of view.

“I don’t want that to happen on my watch again.

"I didn’t want it to happen at all on my watch, but it did and it shocks you and you have to react and I’ve been pleased with the reaction this week.”