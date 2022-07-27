Jones admits there won't be too many changes from Town side that faced Hammers for Blues opener

Hatters boss Nathan Jones

Hatters boss Nathan Jones admitted the side that takes the field against Birmingham City in the Championship opener this weekend could be similar to the team who faced West Ham United on Saturday.

With USA international Ethan Horvath getting the nod in goal, the manager selected just one player from his six new outfield signings to begin, wing-back Alfie Doughty.

Cauley Woodrow and Carlton Morris both came off the bench, as regulars like Allan Campbell, Jordan Clark, Reece Burke and the fit-again Luke Berry all started, with Harry Cornick upfront alongside Elijah Adebayo.

Asked if anything could be read into the selection, Jones said: “With the quick turnaround, we've had to get everyone minutes, so that's what it was.

"It's about getting as many as we can up to speed and then we've got nine games in the space of just over a month, it’s crazy.

“So they'll all get up to speed, all gather pace and all be better for the experience.

"It (team against Birmingham) won't be massively different, but it might not be exactly like that.”

Jones does have injury issues too, with Fred Onyedinma not featuring since the 2-1 victory over Gillingham earlier this month.

The former Wycombe winger missed the end of the previous campaign as well, with the Town boss adding: “Fred’s had a little bit left over from last year.

"He’s played a little bit in pre-season, but then he's picked up something which we've solved.

"People like Luke Freeman are just tight, so you don't risk those, and Louie Watson has rolled his ankle.