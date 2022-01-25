Jones admits Town had been second best during City win

Admiral Muskwe makes a break against Bristol City this evening

Luton boss Nathan Jones admitted his side were fortunate to leave Kenilworth Road with all three points after a 2-1 victory against Bristol City this evening.

After a disappointing opening 30 half hour in which a Town team showing six changes from the defeat at Sheffield United on Saturday struggled to get going, they led 1-0 at the break through Tom Lockyer’s first goal for the club, the former Bristol Rovers defender heading home from James Bree’s cross.

Andreas Weimann levelled the scores early in the second half, but Bree was the provider once more with 68 minutes gone, his free kick bundled home by Elijah Adebayo.

The Robins had the better of possession and the majority of the shots, but it was Town who held on in the closing stages, as Jones said: “Performance wise we’re a mile off where we want to be, but we’ve had so many games.

"We’ve had Bournemouth here, which went to the wire, we had two away games, a tough game at Bramall Lane where we dig in with 10 men and then we’ve had to come here tonight and we haven’t played well but we’ve managed to grind out a result.

“We know we can play better, we know we will play better, we’ve had to make six changes tonight, most of them enforced and then we've put four or five of them in that haven’t played football in six, seven weeks.

"So in the context we’re delighted with the win, performance-wise we’ve got to get better, but it happens.

“Bristol were probably better than us tonight, and that’s not often we can say that to a team that comes here.

"So they contributed to a good performance, we contributed to a poor performance, but at the end of the day we’ve gone on to 38 points, gone into top 10, this is one of our games hand as well, so it was really important we increased our points tally.”

On Lockyer’s maiden strike for the club, on his first start since November 27 due to an ankle injury, he added: “I’m pleased he’s back and he’s managed to get near enough 90 minutes into him, that’s pleasing.