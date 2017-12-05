Jones and Potts up for monthly honours

Hatters boss Nathan Jones and defender Dan Potts are in the running for the League Two monthly awards.

Town chief Jones, who won the Manager of the Month award for October, has been nominated again after his side took 10 points from a possible 12, beating Stevenage, Exeter and Crewe while drawing with Stevenage.

He faces opposition from Steve Evans (Mansfield), Jack Lester (Chesterfield) and Kevin Nolan (Notts County), as the league stated: “After scoring 13 goals in five games in October, his attack-minded side were even more irresistible in November, finding the net 14 times in four matches, collecting 10 points and sweeping Cambridge aside 7-0 in the process.”

Meanwhile, Potts was in scintillating form during the month, scoring three times in three games from left back, keeping two clean sheets as well.

He is up against Kristian Dennis (Chesterfield), Zander Diamond (Mansfield Town) and Christian Doidge (Forest Green Rovers) as the league added: “In a side packed with goals, Potts is holding his own from left-back, courtesy of his superb heading ability.

Solid defensively once more, the defender scored in three successive games, notably with a brilliant diving header against Carlisle.”

The winners will be announced on Thursday.