Jones and Walsh start for Luton as Al-Hamadi is named on the bench

FA Cup first round: Luton Town v Forest Green Rovers

Town winger Izzy Jones makes his first start of the season for Luton in this evening’s FA Cup first round clash against National League side Forest Green Rovers, with striker Ali Al-Hamadi getting his maiden inclusion in a Hatters squad, named on the bench.

Jones, who came on in last weekend’s 1-0 victory at Northampton Town, setting up Lamine Fanne’s winner, is one of two changes made by boss Jack Wilshere, as he replaces Gideon Kodua, who is among the substitutes, while midfielder Liam Walsh is also back in for Jordan Clark, after he picked up a knock in that win over the Cobblers.

On what Luton need to make sure they do to come through the tie against their non-league opposition, Wilshere said: “They have to have some pride and some desire, but while also respecting there’s some good players in that league. The difference is the intensity the game’s played at and if you give those players time and space, especially the midfield players, they will hurt you and they’ve got good players on the sides as well who can dribble and make things happen. So we have to match their energy and their intensity and then when we get the ball try and kill their spirit.”

Izzy Jones makes his first start of the season for Luton this evening - pic: Pete Norton/Getty Images

Asked if he thought the competition, that he won twice while at Arsenal, had been downgraded in the minds of some supporters and those within the game too, Wilshere continued: “In my head no, but I understand in a lot of peoples’ opinion maybe yeah. Probably because of the demands of everything else and how many games there are, how many commercial things there are, but I think we have a job in this country to protect it and my job as a coach now is to do that and to put out a team and motivate the boys that no, this is a big competition.

"Powelly (Chris Powell, assistant manager) actually did an amazing speech to the players, who’s got a lot of history in the game, so if you get the message from someone like that, I think it’s powerful. No-one had to tell me, I look back on my career and it was up there with the best days of my career the two wins, so I know how important it is and I’ll make sure the team and the club have respect for it for sure. We won’t be taking that lightly for sure, we know about the importance of it, I know the importance of it in this country. We’ll be strong and we’ll be looking to win that for sure."

Meanwhile, opposite number Robbie Savage said about the challenge in front of his side, who are fourth in the table, ending a four-game winless run when beating Boreham Wood 2-1 at the weekend: “Luton are a brilliant football club, in the Premier League not too long ago, now they've got Jack Wilshere in charge. I'm delighted for Jack, I spoke to him on numerous occasions, he’s a brilliant individual, loves the game, was a fantastic player, what a footballing career he had. So he'll be going into that game, wanting to put a show on for the cameras as will we, but listen, I'm so delighted he’s got an opportunity at a wonderful football club, but we're going there with the belief we can cause an upset.

“We've got a game that we can enjoy and show people how good we are and a game we feel that we could cause an upset with this group. People might think that (it's a free hit) us against Luton, but it's not, that would be a disservice to my players. My players are more than capable of playing against a League Two team, a League One team and winning. What's the difference between a League One player and our players?

“Are they as dynamic? No. Are they as motivated? Probably the same. Are they as passionate? No. Are they as together? Probably the same. What League One players do, and some of our players have played in League One, they’ll make the right decisions more consistently, they’ll take things on board a bit quicker, they'll see pictures quicker, but inevitably in terms of work ethic, work-rate, some of our players can play at League One. So I’m going to tell our players, go and show everybody how good you are. Embrace it, enjoy it and be the best you can be and make your families proud.”

Hatters: Josh Keeley, Nigel Lonwijk, Cohen Bramall, Teden Mengi, Kal Naismith (C), George Saville, Liam Walsh, Lamine Fanne, Izzy Jones, Jake Richards, Nahki Wells. Subs: James Shea, Mads Andersen, Milli Alli, Jerry Yates, Hakeem Odoffin, Christ Makosso, Gideon Kodua, Zack Nelson, Ali Al-Hamadi.

Rovers: Fiachra Pagel, Neil Kengni, Laurent Mendy (C), Harvey Bunker, Isaac Moore, Tre Pemberton, Jili Buyabu, Harry Whitwell, Temi Babalola, Sean Etaluku, Abraham Kanu. Subs: Luke McNicholas, Ryan Inniss, Kyle McAllister, Nick Haughton, Tom Knowles, Jayden Clarke, Jordan Moore-Taylor, Aidan Dausch, James Balagazi. Referee: Stephen Parkinson.