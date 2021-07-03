Jones annoyed by 'absolutely bonkers' timing of Gold Cup with new Town signing Bell in Jamaica squad

New Luton signing Amari'i Bell

Luton boss Nathan Jones isn’t impressed by the timing of the CONCACAF Gold Cup after summer signing Amari’i Bell was called up to the Jamaica squad for the competition this week.

The 27-year-old, who became Town's sixth addition of the summer recently, moving to Kenilworth Road from Blackburn Rovers, has won two caps for his country previously, against USA and Serbia.

Jamaica are in Group C of the tournament, which is being held in America, starting their campaign against Suriname a week on Monday.

They also take on the winners of the yet to be decided Prelims 8 on Friday and then Costa Rica the following Wednesday, as should Jamaica make it all the way to the final, Bell will be out of action until Monday, August 2.

Although Jones knew of a potential call-up ahead of bringing the former Fleetwood defender in to challenge Dan Potts for the left back slot this term, he said: “I’m not happy about it.

“How anyone starts a tournament in mid-July is crazy, absolutely bonkers because it affects the British game, as there are a lot of players because of where it is, based in the States.

“It doesn’t hinder us too much, it just means that we won’t get him for the training.

"At least God willing he will get fit and get match practice, but it won’t be with us and that is the only time because it is really key now.