Jones backs Hylton to come good again

Hatters boss Nathan Jones has full faith that striker Danny Hylton will hit the heights he managed earlier in the season during Town’s crucial promotion run-in.

The forward equalled his longest run of seven games without scoring for the club in last weeks 1-1 draw at Newport, with his last goal coming in the 3-1 defeat to Newcastle United back in January, over two months ago.

However, there have been mitigating circumstances, as Hylton has missed a number of matches after being hit by injury in that time, meaning he is getting properly fit during first team games, similar to what he had to do at the start of the campaign.

Then, he scored one in his first seven games, before notching a blistering 16 in his next 21 matches and having started the last three matches, Jones said: “Apart from the last game, he was a bit off it last game, but the thing with Danny is he’s had to have two pre-seasons, because he’s been out for the duration of an eight game period.

“We missed him and we missed the fluency and now he’s trying to find his feet, but he’s trained really well and Danny Hylton’s a big player for any team.

“He’s happiest when he’s playing and even happier when he’s scoring goals, so he’s playing and lets hope that he can get on the scoresheet, because he doesn’t stay off it too much.

“But his overall contribution for us is massive as well, he’s a big player for us, so we’re looking forward to the weekend.”