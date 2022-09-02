Jones baffled as to why Bluebirds boss Morison felt he had been 'disrespectful' following Luton's win at Cardiff

Luton boss Nathan Jones couldn’t understand what he had done wrong in order to be labelled as ‘disrespectful’ by his Cardiff City opposite number Steve Morison after Town’s 2-1 victory in Wales on Tuesday night.

Following the final whistle at the Cardiff City Stadium, Jones celebrated in his own technical area with a few swift fist pumps to himself and then immediately went over to Morison to shake hands.

Words were then exchanged by the pair, with Morison clearly unhappy about something, as in his press conference afterwards, the Bluebirds manager went on to say: “I just asked if he could have a little bit of decorum, do the celebrating afterwards.

Cardiff City manager Steve Morison - pic: Getty Images

"Shake your opponent’s hand, say well done, then go do a lap of honour I don't really care.

"It is what it is, from my point of view I think you do the respect stuff and the start and at the end, I would never do that.”

However, when asked for his view regarding the incident, speaking to the press this afternoon, Jones wasn’t sure exactly what the issue was, as he said: “Managers can say what they want, I very rarely comment on another manager.

"Steve felt aggrieved because I celebrated for three to four seconds in my own box, facing away from him, facing my own dugout, if you like.

“I was delighted that my team had won away at Cardiff, which is a tough place to go. Then, immediately, I went to shake his hand.

“I had no problem, how that is disrespectful, I don’t know.

"If Steve’s taken it disrespectfully then, look, I apologise, but I can’t see it.

“He had a go at my centre forward. I didn’t say anything, I allowed him to do that.

"He had a go at my centre forward for being lazy and wanting to commit a foul.

“I didn’t have a go at any of his centre forwards, or any of his players, so I don’t see why that’s disrespectful, or why I need more decorum.

“If Steve does then that’s his prerogative.

"I’ve got no issue with Steve, it’s fine. I went to see him after and he wasn’t there, so no problem.

“A lot’s been blown up about it, but I’ve been misquoted, categorically misquoted in the BBC.

"It’s not worth going into that at the end of the day.

“We’ve come away, got the win and that’s all I’m really concerned about.”

Morison had stated that when the pair were speaking at the end, Jones had said to him ‘who are you? It's just about winning.'

Eager to clear up the story from his side, the Luton boss added; “I want to clarify. He said to me, ‘you need a bit of decorum.’

"I said, ‘who are you to question me and my decorum’. That’s what I said. The other bit, I didn’t say.

“But I categorically said to him, ‘who are you to question me on my decorum,’ because I felt he was slightly out of order, but I let it go.

“I didn’t make a big fuss or anything.

"He had a go at my first-team coach, Alan (Sheehan), he was more concerned with our bench than we were with theirs.

“I don’t know, maybe it’s more his issue than mine.

"I’ve got no problems with Steve Morison whatsoever. Why would I?

“I’ve never had a conversation with the guy, I’ve never come across him.

"I’ve barely played against him, so I’ve got no issue. I don’t know him, so I can’t understand that.

“It’s been blown massively out of proportion, but as I’ve said, if I’ve disrespected him, I never want to disrespect anyone.

“How I am in the dugout is slightly different to who I am as a human being but I’m passionate about my football club and I want to win football matches, that’s all I want to do.