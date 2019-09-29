Jones believes change of role means Chelsea midfielder Brown can show his quality

The decision to alter the position of Izzy Brown paid off handsomely for Hatters boss Graeme Jones yesterday, with the on-loan Chelsea midfielder setting up both goals in the 2-1 win at Blackburn.

After playing as one of a midfield three against QPR and Hull City recently, Brown was thrust further forward this time, spearheading Town's attacking trio when they broke forward, while dropping back to the tip of the diamond as Luton came under threat.

It worked a treat too as firstly, he drove forward on 16 minutes, dinking over a tantalising cross for James Collins to power home a header beyond ex-Luton keeper Christian Walton to make it 1-0.

Although Rovers levelled before half time, it was Brown’s free kick that saw Matty Pearson rise highest to nod home just before the hour mark for what proved to be the winner.

Jones said: “Izzy Brown, we changed his position and his quality is undeniable, so it was many, many satisfying things.

“I thought that could hurt them the other side of their midfield two because we outnumbered them in there.

“Maybe give Izzy less responsibility off the ball than he’s had in the previous couple of games, and I thought he was a threat.

“I still think he’s working towards fitness.

"Maybe he’s had five or six games now in the last two years, so we haven’t seen the best of him, but I’ve seen things in training on Thursday that really excited me.

“He was explosive, he had that quality and he picks James Collins out.

“That’s not a cross into an area, that’s significant quality where he puts it right on his head and Collo does what Collo does best.”

Goalscorer Collins thought that Brown, who has now started the last three games for Luton, is best suited to a more attacking role.

He said: “Izzy came into the side and I think that position is actually his best position.

“I think he showed that with two assists and a great performance.”

Meanwhile, on Brown's display, fellow goalscorer Pearson added: “That’s what we signed him for.

“He’s there to do that and hopefully that kickstarts him, next he gets some goals and he’ll be a big player for us.”