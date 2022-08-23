Jones believes Hatters would have won play-offs with their current squad in place

Summer signing Carlton Morris

Luton boss Nathan Jones felt the Hatters would have got promoted last season if they had the squad in place that they do now for the play-offs.

Town gave further evidence of the newfound strength in depth in their ranks during Saturday’s 2-0 win at Swansea City, as with Elijah Adebayo and Admiral Muskwe tiring following an hour of continually pressing the Swans defence, who were dominating the ball, if not the match, and with his side leading 1-0, Jones was able to turn to his game-changers on the bench.

Introducing experienced striker Cameron Jerome, plus summer addition Carlton Morris, the pair swiftly got into the game, Morris drilling in one attempt that required saving by keeper Andy Fisher.

He then got his radar spot on, as picked out by a fine ball from Jerome, the former Barnsley man easily got the better of Ben Cabango and keeper Fisher too, picking out the bottom corner with unerring accuracy.

Morris was one of nine new faces recruited this summer, five brought in to really bolster the first team ranks with Ethan Horvath and Luke Freeman both starting at the Liberty Stadium, plus Cauley Woodrow on the bench and Alfie Doughty currently injured.

Last term, Town were decimated by injuries which hindered their play-off challenge, beaten 2-1 on aggregate by Huddersfield Town, barely able to put a match-day squad together for the last two matches.

Jones insists had this group of players been available to him, they could be in the top flight now, saying: “That’s why I asked the board, this time last year, we went to play-offs and we couldn’t do that (make two attacking changes).

“Elijah was injured, we didn’t have anyone really.

“Cameron and Danny (Hylton) were putting in massive shifts, we didn’t have that change, so that’s what we’ve gone out to do.

“I believe we would have got promoted if we had this squad now at the end of last season because we would have had game changers, we would have had pace, power, aggression, everything.

“We just couldn’t maintain what we did and we just ran out of steam at the end.