Jones believes Town attacker Muskwe will benefit from first start in three months at Forest

Town attacker Admiral Muskwe looks to get involved against Nottingham Forest

Luton boss Nathan Jones felt forward Admiral Muskwe will have benefited from his first start since August 21 during Tuesday night’s goalless draw with Nottingham Forest.

The summer signing from Wycombe had begin back-to-back games for the Hatters in the opening month of the campaign, the 1-0 win at Barnsley and then 5-0 home defeat to Birmingham before he was named in the team to face Blackburn Rovers only to pull out moments before kick-off with a hamstring problem.

After taking six weeks to recover from the problem, Muskwe was back and featuring from the bench at Millwall last month, with another five sub appearances since, until named in the starting line at the City Ground in midweek.

The 23-year-old struggled to really get into the game, well marshalled by a home defence who dominated possession in the first half, limited to a few touches and one half chance that he couldn't connect with properly, before making way for Cornick with 16 minutes to go.

However, Jones believes it will have done him good to get the minutes in, saying: “He’s lacking a bit of rhythm.

"Harry’s done big shifts, but he was less effective in the previous two games than he has been, so we just wanted to freshen it up a little bit.

“Ade’s got to get in rhythm, that would have been good for him and it’s an away game, I’m throwing people in at a tough place to come as this is the City Ground, under a new manager (Steve Cooper).

“They’re buoyant, the crowd are believing again, 25,000 here, and we were excellent, I really thought we were.

“We could have played a little bit more first half, but you expect them to come out and be aggressive.