Jones: Blackburn victory was our biggest so far

Luton boss Graeme Jones declared that his side’s 2-1 victory over Blackburn Rovers on Saturday was their ‘biggest’ of the season so far.

The Hatters had already picked up three points against Barnsley and Huddersfield, but the triumph at Ewood Park surpassed both of those according to the Town manager.

He said: “That was the biggest win of the season, no question, just because of the quality of the opposition.

“You’ve seen that in the first 15 minutes, then we came to terms with it and I thought we played well in possession.

“We counter-attacked well, we defended well, we managed the game well, we defended our box well.

“There was lots of qualities on show on Saturday that was so satisfying.

“I really liked our performance, on and off the ball, Saturday was our best performance of the season, without a doubt.

“You go to a Premier League stadium, a stadium and a team that have got huge history, that won the Premier League 23 years ago, so not too long ago in our history and they’re the best Championship side we’ve faced in my opinion.

“They can hurt you from so many different areas in so many different ways and we won, so it was really, really satisfying."

Jones now hopes his side can take the morale-boosting triumph into this evening's home clash against Millwall.

He added: “We’ll use that confidence and take certain things going forward, but you’ll have seen a reflection and a slight tweak in our defensive performance on Saturday to how we played against Leicester.

“So we took things from Leicester and I did say that going into the Blackburn game.

“We’ll take things from the Blackburn game into the Millwall game this evening but it’s a fresh page.

“Milwall’s threats are completely different to Blackburn, so you start again with the preparation and that’s where we are.”