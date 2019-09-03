Jones: Brown is channelling his frustration in the right way

Luton chief Graeme Jones thought midfielder Izzy Brown used his frustration at not starting in just the right manner during Saturday’s 2-1 win over Huddersfield Town.

The on-loan Chelsea player is yet to begin a league game since arriving from Stamford Bridge, although has starred in both Carabao Cup wins over Ipswich Town and Cardiff City.

He was back on the bench on at the weekend, although had his longest run-out to date, replacing Jacob Butterfield after just 52 minutes with the Hatters trailing 1-0.

Brown’s quality on the ball played a big bart in the Hatters fighting back to register a first home win in the league this term, thanks to goals from James Collins and Andrew Shinnie, as Jones said: “We had to help them with the substitution, but Izzy Brown’s a top player.

“He’s been frustrated, but sometimes you have to manage frustration and you have to try and understand your players and allow them to use that frustration to perform.

“Don’t take it out by speaking to people, try and keep that frustration and use it in your actions and I thought he did that when he came on that pitch.

“Izzy’s played a specific role for me in the Carabao Cup games, Izzy knows what that role is and I think tactically it was perfect to put him on at that point.

“If the player doesn’t have the right attitude and the player doesn’t have the right application and he thinks he’s too big for the club, then you’re not going to get that.

“He was prepared to do the hard work, he was prepared to defend and on the ball I’ve got no doubt with Izzy’s quality, but I think over this period of a month we’ve had him, we’ve given him understanding of the role and he managed to perform.”

“I thought Izzy was great the other night for 70 minutes and then tired and found a way and you have to harbour his frustration.

“I think frustration used wisely can be a powerful emotion, along with having a healthy brain.

"He’s got a healthy brain because he wants to come in and perform, wants to come in and show what he’s got, but he was prepared to work for the team.

"So it’s part of management, but it’s Izzy who's got that quality who changed the game, so I'm delighted for him, delighted with his work.”

Brown’s 90 minutes in Wales on Tuesday night was his first full competitive match since a spell on loan at Brighton when he played in a Checkatrade Trophy defeat at Stevenage on November 7, 2017.

On easing back into regular first team football after three bad injuries, Jones continued: “I’ve got no doubt in Izzy’s quality, that was his first 90 minutes for two years.

“Izzy’s a Premier League player, it’s what he is.

“He was a little bit frustrated not getting any minutes at the weekend (against Barnsley) and I told him it’s about the football club and ‘you need minutes under your belt’.

“When you haven’t played for two years, you can’t just turn it on.

“I thought he was excellent. I thought he tired with 20 minutes to go but he found a way of still being in the game and contributing, doing his job off the ball.

“Those are the lessons that you need to learn in football matches, because that’s how you get back to your best.

"The Carabao Cup’s been superb, not just for Izzy, but for lots of our players.”

Meanwhile, team-mate Shinnie believes the undoubtedly talented 22-year-old is a huge asset for the Hatters this term, adding: “He’s a quality player and you trust him on the ball to keep the ball and calm the game down.

“He’s a great player to have brought in the club by the gaffer, he’s getting his fitness up all the time as well, got 90 minutes at Cardiff, so hopefully he’s raring to go.

“It’s good to have a squad like that to be able to bring on a player like him."