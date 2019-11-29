Jones brushes off Bowyer's predictions that Charlton would have beaten Luton with the diamond

Luton boss Graeme Jones brushed off claims from Charlton manager Lee Bowyer that the Addicks would have triumphed at Kenilworth Road on Tuesday night had they been able to play the diamond formation.

After goals from Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu and Izzy Brown saw the hosts come away with a 2-1 win, Bowyer stated in his post match press conference that had his team not had 12 players out injured and been able to go with their preferred system, they would have come out on top.

When asked about his comments today, Jones said: “He’s unlike anybody I’ve ever know predicting football results, because with the greatest respect to Lee and anybody else, the game knows more than all of us put together.

"I think it's impossible to predict any scoreline, but what he meant was he would have loved to have gone eye-to-eye with us, because they beat us last season and drew with us at Kenilworth Road.

"That’s maybe one for the future, at the Valley that might happen, you don't know.

"But for now Ill take the performance and the result and move forward."

Bowyer also felt that his side were harshly done by with both goals in midweek, stating had VAR been in operation, then Mpanzu’s would have been ruled out for an offside by James Collins, with Brown’s disallowed for handball in the build-up by the on-loan Chelsea midfielder.

However, Jones added: ““I have watched them back, but if we had VAR against Leeds then we would have taken three points from that game, so it’s swings and roundabouts.

"I’m not so sure, I think he (Collins) was front post and the ball went in far post, just where are we going to go with VAR, where’s the bar set?

“So I don’t know about that, the Izzy Brown handball was it, I’m not so sure about that either.

"It’s not intentional into your path, I don’t know. Every manager after every game can have a complaint, there’s always a reason for a goal or a reason why it shouldn't be given.

"I just prefer to look at the overall performance, I really do think that if those goals had been disallowed, we would have won the game in a different way because of the level of our performance."