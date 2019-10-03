Jones can see the FA Cup winner of 2013 in McManaman once more

Luton attacker Callum McManaman is beginning to show signs of the form that saw him named man of the match in the FA Cup Final when Wigan Athletic pulled off a huge shock by beating Manchester City 1-0 over six years ago, according to Luton boss Graeme Jones.

Then, just 22, the winger bossed a City defence in May 2013, tormenting French international Gael Clichy, with his skill and trickery leading to Pablo Zabaleta being sent off for two yellow cards

Since then he has had frustrating spells at West Bromwich Albion, after being signed for £4.75million, Sunderland, Sheffield Wednesday and Wigan once more.

Now with Luton, Jones, who was assistant to Roberto Martinez when McManaman was running the show on the hallowed Wembley turf, said of the Merseysider: "In the last week I’ve seen the Callum McManaman from 2013 and there’s only me can see it as I know him so well.

"He has the sharpness, abrasiveness about his play. He wants the ball, wants to hurt people, and it’s there, it's back.

"It’s taken a bit of time as I’ll repeat myself, I really believe in Callum McManaman."

When asked whether McManaman, who scored the equaliser against Millwall on Wednesday night with his first goal for the club, can still achieve some great things in his career while at Kenilworth Road, Jones added: "He can, because he’s still 28, he’s not finished.

"His lifestyle is perfect, he’s committed to football, he’s committed to Luton Town Football club.

"That was a human agreement I had with him back in June, that if we were going to take him, I wanted that level of commitment.

"When I see signs of what I’ve seen in the last four or five days, it pleases me, as I know what’s coming.

"So you have to know your players and that’s why he entered the pitch.

"Callum is applying himself, he’s got elite talent and we brought two one v one players on the pitch in Kaz (LuaLua) and Callum to play against Millwall's two banks of four, and it worked, so I’m really satisfied."