Jones claims it was a 'good point' as Luton claw back a late equaliser at home to fellow play-off chasing Lions

Town defender Amari'i Bell takes a boot to the face in the early stages of today's 1-1 draw with Millwall

Luton boss Nathan Jones felt Town's 2-2 draw against fellow play-off rivals Millwall represented a 'good point' for his side.

Twice the Hatters had fallen behind to clinical finishes from their opponents in either half, but twice they swiftly hit back, firstly through Elijah Adebayo's 16th of the season, finishing a wonderful team move with a classy finish.

Then when Benik Afobe looked to have won it on 83 minutes, Robert Snodgrass came off the bench to send in a free kick that Lions skipper Jake Cooper diverted into his own net four minute later, ensuring the Hatters stayed fourth in the table, with Millwall remaining six points behind them.

When asked if he thought he might be a repeat of the QPR finale that had seen the visitors score in the final 10 minutes and hold on for an undeserved victory, Jones said: "Actually, we played better against QPR than we did against these.

"We were robbed and I don’t think at any point that QPR were ever going to beat us on the day, but that’s what happens when we play them.

"It was a tough game today, In the first half, they probably shaded it, doing the basics and doing things right, but in the second half, I thought we were excellent, I really did.

“We had a glorious opportunity early on with Harry Cornick and it was a game of margins, it was a tough game but, to be fair, it’s a good point.

“If we’d have lost the game, they’d have been three points closer to us, so it was important we didn’t lose today.

“Some of have drawn, some have lost, some have won, so it just keeps us going.

"There’s seven to go and it’s going to be a really tough end to the season, but I’m really delighted with the application.

“The second half performance was more us, really in the ascendancy and I thought we were the better team in the second half.