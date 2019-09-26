Jones: Clean sheet would be brilliant, but I'd rather win 10-9!

Hatters boss Graeme Jones insisted he would rather win 10-9 than keep a clean sheet if it guaranteed Championship wins this season.

The Luton chief has seen his side concede 10 goals in their last three games, admittedly four of them coming against a high class Leicester City side in the Carabao Cup on Tuesday night.

In the league though, Town have shipped 16 during their first eight outings, at an average of two per game, the second worst in the division.

However, Jones preferred to focus on the other end of the pitch, with Town finding the net 12 times themselves so far, a record only bettered by five other sides.

The Hatters chief said: “I want to win, honestly, if we won 10-9, I’d be delighted, if I get a clean sheet, brilliant.

“Don’t get me wrong, I want a clean sheet, but I want to win.

“What’s been our biggest strength so far? Scoring goals.

“So what am I going to do? Get stuck in between where you’re not keeping clean sheets and you’re not scoring goals?

“If you’re assessing us after eight games, we can score goals.

“My only remit is to win and I’ve got to try and do that by the best I can on the strengths that I’ve got in the football club.

“If you keep winning games, clean sheets will come.

“If we win 10-9, I’d be delighted.

“I want a clean sheet as well, but I want to win a game more, so that’s where the priority is.”

It had been a similar theme from the manager when Town lost 3-0 at Hull City on Saturday, as they shipped three in the Championship for the second time in successive matches.

When quizzed on the lack of a league shut-out, Jones had said: “Everybody talks about clean sheets, no-one talks about us being second top goalscorers in the league.

“That’s Luton Town, I can chuck the worst budget in the league at you and everything else, second top goalscorers in the league, so I’d rather focus on that.

“I think we need to understand what we were, we’re a brave side that takes chances, can win games and who can lose games.”