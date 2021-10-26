Jones: Clean sheets are no coincidence with Rea back in the team

Glen Rea gets stuck in against Hull City

Town boss Nathan Jones felt it was absolutely 'no coincidence' that the Hatters have kept four clean sheets in five matches since Glen Rea has come back into the side.

The 27-year-old was a first team regular for much of last season, but found himself on the bench at the start of the campaign, as Luton kept three shut-outs from their opening nine matches of the campaign, conceding 16 goals in that time.

Although Rea didn’t start any of those games, he was introduced in four of them, on the field for three of Birmingham’s five goals and Swansea’s last-gasp equaliser at Kenilworth Road, Hatters letting a 3-0 half time lead slip.

The former Brighton youngster was then back in from the start following Town shipping eight in four matches, as Luton hit five without reply past Coventry.

They followed that up with successive clean sheets against Huddersfield and Millwall, as despite being breached twice in the 2-2 draw with Derby, the Hatters were back to their miserly ways when beating Hull 1-0 at the weekend, Rea starring in the holding midfield role.

On his form since coming back, Jones said: “To keep clean sheets everyone’s got to be at it.

"To be honest with you Glen’s been out of the side and we needed a clean sheet, and when I need a clean sheet, I usually go to Glen.

“Glen prides himself on that.