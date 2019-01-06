Jones completes three years in charge of Luton

Luton Town boss Nathan Jones is celebrating his third anniversary in charge of the Hatters today.

The 45-year-old left his role as first-team coach at Brighton & Hove Albion to take over at Kenilworth Road on January 6, 2016, after the club had dismissed previous boss John Still.

On completing of his first game in charge a fortnight later, the Hatters were 18th in Sky Bet League Two following a goalless draw with Cambridge.

Jones, who had played for Brighton, Yeovil and Southend, during his career, comfortably steered his side to safety and then led Town to fourth in his first full season, losing in the play-off semi-finals to Blackpool.

However, it was all smiles last term, as Luton won automatic promotion last term, finishing as runners-up to Accrington Stanley.

They have made a fine start to life in League One, as a 13-game unbeaten run in which they have taken 33 points from a possible 39, winning 10 and drawing three, means they are now second in the table, above clubs like Sunderland and Barnsley.

In total, Jones has been in charge for 170 matches – winning 87, drawing 46 and losing 37, Luton scoring 301 and conceding 174, with his overall his win ratio at an impressive 51.2%.

In Football League matches, Jones has the best points per game ratio of any Hatters boss in history taking three points for a win as the basis – his 1.820 per game from 139 games bettering Allan Brown’s 1.737 from 95 games, while he has a win ratio of 51.1 per cent in Football League matches, which is also the best in the club’s history.

Jones is also the 15th longest serving manager in the top four divisions now, behind Jim Bentley (Morecambe), Gareth Ainsworth (Wycombe), Eddie Howe (Bournemouth), Sean Dyche (Burnley), Keith Hill (Rochdale), Mauricio Pochettino (Spurs), John Coleman (Accrington), Chris Hughton (Brighton), Neil Harris (Millwall), Derek Adams (Plymouth), Jürgen Klopp (Liverpool), David Wagner (Huddersfield), Darren Way (Yeovil) and Nigel Clough (Burton Albion).