Jones concedes draw was the fair result at Boro

Although left hugely frustrated by the manner it was achieved, Hatters boss Nathan Jones conceded that a was probably the right outcome from his side’s outing at Stevenage this afternoon.

The Luton chief thought his side were going walk away triumphant after James Collins scored from the penalty spot with five minutes to go .

However, Danny Newton then headed home from a corner moments later to make the final score 1-1, with Jones saying: “I thought we were the better side first half, we had more of the occasions and got to grips with the conditions a lot better, because the conditions were awful, the pitch is awful here with two teams playing on it, which isn’t ideal.

“We knew it was going to be difficult, the wind’s swirling, so it was very difficult for there to be any quality in the football game.

“We showed more of it first half, they probably showed more of it second half, and then once you get the goal on 85 minutes, you’re kind of disappointed that you don’t see the game out, as that’s the disappointing thing.

“It probably is a fair result, they’ll be disappointed to concede the penalty, but it’s probably a fair result in a game that lacked real quality.”

Hatters did move a further point clear of fourth placed Notts County to lead the Magpies by 10, with only second placed Accrington in the top seven winning, cutting the gap on Town to six points, as Jones added: “Yes we’ve extended the gap to fourth, but it could be so much more and we could be making things so much easier for ourselves.

“Because the only games we’ve dropped points lately, we conceded a set-play against Wycombe and then today.

“It’s so disappointing as we work so hard for these opportunities, but it could be a good point in the end.”