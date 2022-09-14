Jones confident Luton will become a high-scoring team again if they can recapture their clinical edge

Carlton Morris is Luton's leading scorer with three goals this term

Luton boss Nathan Jones insists its only a matter of time before his side start putting opposition teams to the sword in the same manner as they did last season.

Despite bolstering their attacking ranks with the additions of Carlton Morris and Cauley Woodrow over the summer, the Hatters have struggled in front of goal this term, with Morris the only forward player to find the net, nothing three times so far.

Neither Elijah Adebayo or Cameron Jerome have been on the scoresheet, with Harry Cornick just getting back to full fitness, as Luton’s return of just seven goals from eight games, and only two of them coming at home, sees them sitting 18th in the table.

It might have been eight from eight if Jerome’s stoppage time equaliser against Wigan wasn’t disallowed for offside, as on how Town can improve their tally, Jones said: “The creating of them is something you can analyse and work towards, the taking of them is down to the individual.

"Everyone has to chip in. We had great opportunities the other day and we could have scored really late on.

“A wonderful ball in with a late free-kick, Cameron Jerome just goes slightly early, if he just held his run slightly he scores because it’s point-blank.

"So it’s all little things you can do, it’s just about finding the rhythm.

"Once you find the rhythm, like some days last year we created one or two chances a game and won the game.

"This year we’re creating far more, we’re still as potent and we’re still creating as many, it’s just we have to take them and that will come, you don’t keep doing that.

"At the same time we have to keep clean sheets because we haven’t kept as many clean sheets as we would have liked.

“Even when we won the game at Cardiff the other day, it would have been good to keep a clean sheet.

"Sheffield United didn’t have many chances against us but it would have been nice if we could have defended one situation, albeit it was offside, then it would have given us a clean sheet.”

Around this time last season, Luton entertained Coventry at Kenilworth Road and ran out 5-0 winners, Cornick and Adebayo scoring twice, with Luke Berry also on target.

With the Sky Blues the visitors again this evening, on whether another handsome victory could kickstart the Hatters into a prolific vein of form, Jones added: “It’s about us doing the right things.

"One, keeping clean sheets and two creating and taking chances.

"Whatever that is, whatever game that is, we can’t pre-empt that, if I can win every game one-nil I would win every game one-nil.

"We’re more worried about results than anything else, but we’ve created enough chances in certain games to really be emphatic at times, it’s just making sure we get that rhythm because we have a couple of new players coming into the side.

"We have people like Alfie (Doughty) coming back, Cauley as well is gathering momentum, so there is potential to be a high-scoring team, we just have to keep doing the right things.

"That’s one, keeping clean sheets so we don’t have to chase games, making sure we create and take chances and then being clinical when they come about.

"If we do that, anything is possible.

"You look at some teams who score three and four and they have just been clinical on the day, no better chances than what we’ve had, just they have been clinical on the day.

"We’ve missed chances, we had a great chance early on in the Wigan game to score after three minutes, if we did that then been as dominant as we were and got the goal before half-time, it’s a totally different game.

"It’s small margins.