Jones confirms he is the hunt for a midfielder after Rams player linked with Luton

Luton boss Nathan Jones has confirmed he is after a midfielder after the club were linked with Derby's George Thorne today.

Speculation has been rife that the Hatters were in the running to make a move for the 25-year-old, who has not featured for the Rams this season, although has been playing U23s in recent weeks.

Thorne, who has 18 months to run on his contract, is originally from Bedford, having gone to Biddenham Upper School, although has been hampered with injuries since moving to Derby permanently in 2014, suffering a knee cruciate ligament damage and a broken leg.

When asked if he was a player that Town were interested in, Jones said: “He’s a player we think is a fantastic player, he really is.

“He had a few injury concerns throughout his career, but until any deal is done, it would be wrong of me to say anything.

"I’m seeing we’ve been linked with a few, not mentioning any names, but managers saying that they haven’t received any bid from us.

"If we’re interested in someone, we got straight through the front door, so anyone who we are interested in, we make known that and we’ll act with the most integrity.

"At the minute, we’re not close to doing anything, so it would be wrong of me to mention anything.

“We want to bring in another midfield player and if that’s a defensive one, or if it’s one that’s versatile and can do a bit of both, then that’s what we’re looking at.

"We are looking to bring in a midfield player, what type depends on what deal we can get done.”