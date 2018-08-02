Jones confirms Luton hadn't been in for O'Nien or Duffy

Hatters boss Nathan Jones has confirmed that former Wycombe Wanderers midfielder Luke O’Nien wasn’t the player that Luton missed out on last week.

After Saturday’s 2-0 pre-season friendly win over Notts County, the Luton chief admitted he had been forced to accept defeat in his attempts to make a new signing, as it couldn’t happen in the timescale he set.

Speculation was rife that it was O’Nien, with the 23-year-old since heading to Sunderland for an undisclosed fee, penning a two year deal, but although Jones was a fan of the player, it hadn’t been him Town were trying to bring in.

Speaking this afternoon, Jones said: “Luke was on our radar as Luke’s a good player.

"He had a fantastic season, did so well under Gareth (Ainsworth) at Wycombe, and he was someone that interested us.

“The one that we were after we couldn’t do in time and Luke has since then moved on to Sunderland.

"We wish him well, obviously not in our game, but he was someone that was on our radar as he was a good player, a very good, combative, technical player, that did fantastically well against us for Wycombe, so of course he was on our radar.”

Jones also denied that it was Dundalk winger Michael Duffy that Luton were after too, as he added: “No, he’s not one that we’ve enquired about or anything.

“We’re aware of those and the good players that are in Ireland, we’re aware there are a few there, but there’s no distance in that.”