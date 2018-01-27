Jones confirms Town's interest in Woodyard is over

Luton boss Nathan Jones has confirmed that any possible move for Lincoln City midfielder Alex Woodyard is now dead and buried.

After the Imps revealed they had rejected an offer from Town during the week for the 24-year-old, when asked about the club's interest, Jones said: “He’s a player that we like, we think he’s good player, but that deal is dead.

“We enquired about him, they said he wasn’t for sale, and whether the boy had a desire to come here, we don’t know.

“We’ve made a tentative enquiry, but that’s about it and we move on from there.”

On how the news was made public, Jones continued: “What other clubs do is fine, and I’m not 100 per cent sure it was Lincoln who released that, so I don’t want to badmouth Lincoln.

“They’re a good club, got a good manager, who’s very respectful in what he does, so I’m not going to come out and say anything bad about Lincoln as I don’t know it was them who released anything.

“All I can say is we have a strong squad, it will take a real good player to come into our squad as we don’t take bodies.

“What we do is, if someone can strengthen us, that’s what we do, but at the minute, there’s no-one we think can strengthen us.”