Jones: Cornick's winner at Swansea was one of my favourite Luton goals

Harry Cornick celebrates his match-winner at Swansea - pic: Gareth Owen

Luton boss Nathan Jones hailed Harry Cornick's match-winning strike against Swansea City on Tuesday night as one of his 'favourite' goals ever witnessed as Town manager.

With 72 minutes on the clock and the scores goalless, keeper James Shea launched the ball forward, with striker Cameron Jerome knocking it back to Reece Burke.

The defender looked up and picked out Cornick, whose chest control led to Allan Campbell's clever header releasing Jerome on the right.

Town's experienced forward, who had been booed due to his Cardiff connections, burst away and rather than go for goal himself, picked out Cornick to his left with a perfectly-weighted pass that saw the returning attacker bend a delicious shot into the corner of the net.

The strike itself was Luton's 17th of the campaign on the road, one more than they managed away from Kenilworth Road during the whole of last season, despite their excellent record outside of Bedfordshire that saw them pick up nine victories.

Speaking about such records and his thrill at the manner in which his side settled the contest, Jones said: "We want to improve every year, so if that means scoring more, conceding less, more wins, more points, higher in the league, all those stats there, we want to beat.

"I loved the goal the other night, it epitomised us if I’m honest.

"We knew certain things that we believe, going into front against them with quality, as they’re a little bit deep, they’re not as aggressive as other teams.

"We did it, we went in, it was set, sent back in, real pace and athleticism, it was a front-footed goal and you can see the athleticism we go with and then the desire after to celebrate.

"It was wonderful, one of my favourite goals, we were talking about it, we’ve scored some good goals and you can score good goals, but that really epitomised us.

"We got hold of it, set it, went into the front man, it got set, little back up play, real pace and athleticism, moving through the gears and I really, really loved that goal.

"I liked lots of our play the other day, as we went after them, we were pressing them in their own box, hoping to win it as high as possible, knowing that they’re a good, slick, fluent side that if they get it through you you can be in trouble.

"But we kept doing it and we brought Cameron and Harry on, they kept doing it.

"Harry could have had a goal from us doing that and I was really pleased with our performance the other day.”

Although Swansea chief Russell Martin stated afterwards his side were the better team on the evening, Jones disagreed with the opinion of his opposite number.

True, the hosts dominated possession, having 72 per cent of the ball on the night, but with 45 touches of it, keeper Andy Fisher had more than all but two of Luton’s players, James Bree and Kal Naismith, showing that lot of it was in their own box, or defensive areas at times.

Jones added: “I know some people say, Swansea were in control, they had the ball, but they were never in control of the game.

“The only way a goalkeeper can hurt you is if they save shots. I don’t get that.

“I felt we were good value for our win.

"We knew that we’d have to sacrifice possession because they’re a very good, possession based side.

"They work religiously on being in possession and they work religiously on being in possession in their own half.