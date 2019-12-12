Jones could change his formation to end losing away run at Preston

Luton boss Graeme Jones is considering changing his tactics as he looks to end a run of six straight defeats on the road at Preston this weekend.

Since beating Blackburn 2-1 at Ewood Park on September 28, the Hatters have failed to take a single point on their travels, scoring just three goals in that time, conceding 20.

Jones, who went with more of a 4-3-3 system when Izzy Brown was fit, and a diamond formation on Tuesday night against Stoke, with Luke Berry at the tip, said on switching things up at Deepdale on Saturday: “I’m considering it.

"Obviously we haven’t got lots of time to put that into practice, so you’re always running a risk from an understanding point of view.

"I think application within a diamond in terms of being consistent with your performance for 90 minutes, there’s not a problem, it's whether you can do that three games in a week.

"Obviously the last time out we didn't.

"We performed well against Leeds, performed well against Charlton and couldn't repeat it against Brentford, so it's something amongst many other things I'm looking into.”

With that in mind, Jones could also be tempted to make changes to his playing personnel as well, saying: “Yes, because certainly away from home, I'm trying to find a formula.

"We've won the last two home games, so I'm quite happy with what I'm seeing at home, away from home it's been difficult, since Blackburn, that's the truth.

"I think we've given Fulham a fun for their money second half, we gave Birmingham a run for their money, Reading wasn't good enough and the other night wasn't good enough, so we're just looking into that.”

Town go into the match having conceded the first goal in all of their nine matches, both at home and away, not breaking the deadlock since that victory over Blackburn.

Jones knows that can't carry on, although did point to matches that the Hatters have managed to turn it around in, as he continued: "We we did it against Charlton and we did it against Wigan, I just think in this league you need to be ready for whatever comes your way.

"You very rarely score the first goal, score the second, score the third and win easy, that's how we all think football should be played.

"We've had it once this season against Bristol City, even then it wasn't easy.

"So the thought of turning up, playing well, scoring, scoring the second, scoring the third, it's just very, very few and far between as you've got an opposition.

"In an ideal world, I'd love to score first, love to, but football's not like that and the biggest quality in football is you need to be adaptable.

"We've been adaptable in some games, and not in others, and that resistance, that resilience needs to be there no matter what, and that's what I've spoken about.

One thing Jones demands his side improve on is that if they do concede first, not to find themselves out of the game so quickly afterwards.

Against Reading, Town shipped two goals in just eight minutes, while at Brentford it was even worse, breached four times in 15 minutes, before Stoke netted on 35 and 45 to give Luton a mountain to climb in the second period.

The Hatters chief added: "That cant happen, that's something we can control, that's not something 'oh that's happening at Luton.'

"No, we can control it, we can reset, we need to take responsibility individually so the team benefits from that.

"We need to make sure that a second goal doesn't follow, so that's been an area that we've spoken about, showed footage of.

"That can't happen, you've got to have that level of stubbornness, that level of fight and we'll see if that's there Saturday, it needs to be."