Jones could look to a sports psychologist to help Luton's players make the mental step up

Luton boss Graeme Jones has revealed his players could be offered the use of a sports psychologist in a bid to help them make the mental step up to the Championship.

The Hatters, who were promoted to the second tier after winning League One last term, went down to their fourth defeat in a row yesterday, beaten 3-0 by Reading, making it one five losses out of six.

Once Michael Morrison headed the hosts in front after 22 minutes, Town looked a beaten side, unable to ever test Royals keeper Rafael Cabral, going on to concede two more goals as well, as they sit 21st in the table.

Jones said: “We started the game really well and then they scored.

"Then mentally, we felt sorry for ourselves, 'what we’re going to do?' and not enough attacking threat.

“Some players don’t need any psychological help, sports psychology we’re talking about, some people don’t need anything.

"Now I’ve worked at every level and without ever revealing names, we’ve used sports psychologists through the years, so people can repair themselves and some people need help.

"We're at a point now where maybe we might have to think about going down that route, because even if you look at last weeks goals, Nottingham Forest didn't create their two goals, we gave them them.

"Today, we gave them three goals, so it's an area that I’ve looked at deeply, it's an area that I understand, it's a reality for the mental step in the Championship which I keep speaking about from minute one, and it's an area that we haven’t overcome yet as a group.

“I want to assess the boys when I speak to them myself and then we’ll take it from there."

When asked about the prospect of using a sports psychologist, experienced defender Martin Cranie added: "Different clubs I’ve been at have gone down that route and they’ve used it if the lads want to speak to them.

"I don’t think it’s something that's forced upon people, I don't think it works like that.

"It's a private matter and if the lads want to speak to someone like that, if they feel they need to, that’s the route they go down."