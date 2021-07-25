Jones delighted by 'a really good run-out' as Hatters are held by Pompey

Nathan Jones applauds the Luton fans after Saturday's draw with Portsmouth (Picture: Liam Smith)

The Hatters welcomed fans back to their ground for the first time since December for their first home pre-season friendly and got off to a flying start as they took a 10th-minute lead through Elijah Adebayo.

But a lapse in concentration allowed league one Pompey to equalise just two minutes later, and despite the Hatters going on to have the better of things in terms of possession and chances, they couldn't find a winner.

Dan Potts went closest to doing that as he hit the bar with a header late on, while Fred Onyedinma was denied by visiting goalkeeper Alex Bass on a couple of occasions.

“I think it was a really good run-out, a real good test in terms of playing against something different, two up-top, but I thought it was a really good workout," said Jones.

“I thought we created enough chances to win the game but that is the sharpness that isn’t quite there.

"We’re a month into it, it has been extensive in terms of how we are sharpening them up in and around the box.

“That was lacking today, we had some glorious chances with Fred and Pottsy. I think it was really positive and now it is about gathering momentum.

“A lot of people were missing today, and Pelly (Mpanzu) has only had five days training but you wouldn’t have thought it with his performance because he was outstanding.