Jones demands Luton 'step up' against C.S. Maritimo and Norwich

Town boss Graeme Jones wants his side to ‘step up’ when they face Primeria League side C.S. Maritimo out in Portugal tomorrow morning.

The match against the team who finished 11th with 39 points from 34 games, will be played at the Estadio Municipal Da Albufeira, with kick-off at 10.30am.

Town then fly back to host Premier League side Norwich City at Kenilworth Road on Saturday, as Jones said: “I want to step up the quality of the friendlies up now.

“Everybody is getting to a good level, we’ll get tested on Wednesday tactically and then obviously we get a big a test against Norwich as it won’t just be tactically, it’ll be physically, mentally, tactically as well.

“I played against Norwich a couple of times last season when I was at West Brom and they’re a really, really good side who play good football as well.

“The quality of the friendlies are stepping up, so we’ll step up with it.”

Town flew out to Portugal for their second training camp after visiting Slovenia earlier in pre-season, and it's a place striker Elliot Lee knows well.

He added: "I go on holiday in Portugal exactly where we’re going, so it will be nice to go there.

"The facilities we’re going to is fantastic, so I’m really looking forward to it.