Jones: Derby victory means it has been a 'great month' for the Hatters

James Bree goes up for a header against Derby County

Hatters boss Nathan Jones labelled February as a ‘great month’ for his side as they made it fives wins out of six by beating relegation-threatened Derby County 1-0 at Kenilworth Road this afternoon.

After beating Swansea, Barnsley, West Brom and Stoke, also making FA Cup progress by seeing off League One Cambridge United as well, Town went up against a Rams side, who under Wayne Rooney, have done superbly to even have a chance of staying up this term, deducted 21 points in total for going into administration and other historical financial breaches.

After a first half low on real quality, Luton improved after the break, grabbing the only goal of the game through striker Danny Hylton, as the substitute produced a measured finish into the bottom corner from the edge of the box after being picked out by Cameron Jerome’s knock-down.

It was enough for Luton to win three games in a row for the first time this campaign, climbing into the play-off places as well, as Jones said: “It’s been a great month to be fair as apart from a debacle at Birmingham we’ve taken 15 points from 18.

“Unless you're Fulham, or Man City or Liverpool, you don't get many better months like that, so a wonderful, wonderful month and that’s a credit to the players, a credit to everyone, the staff, everyone behind the scenes.”

When asked what is was like finally being above the dotted line after chasing the top six sides for so long in previous weeks, Jones added: “It doesn’t feel any different to being in eighth to be honest, it doesn’t feel groundbreaking as there’s a long way to go.

“If it was game 46 and we’d just finished sixth it would feel special, but it’s wonderful to be in the position we are.

“First of all we had to secure our status in the league and we’ve done that a number of weeks ago.