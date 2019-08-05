Jones describes Kenilworth Road atmosphere as the best he has experienced

Luton boss Graeme Jones labelled the support at Kenilworth Road on Friday night for Town’s Championship opener with Middlesbrough as ‘the best’ he has ever witnessed in his career.

Over 10,000 were in the ground for the thrilling 3-3 draw, creating a raucous carnival-like atmosphere from even before kick-off, the noise being cranked up once Luton went 2-1 in front.

Even though Boro hit back to lead 3-2, the home support never once diminished, striker James Collins rewarding them with an 85th minute equaliser.

Jones, who has won the FA Cup while assistant at Wigan Athletic, plus been number two in a World Cup for Belgium, while also having spells with Everton and West Bromwich Albion, said: “I have been involved with some audiences throughout the years and the support and the noise, for me 10,000 people was the best I’ve been in.

“And that was because of the Luton Town supporters. They generate that, but we need that in every game as it's essential.”

Collins himself, who has now played 94 times for the Town, scoring 46 goals, was in agreement, adding: “It was a great atmosphere, even from Middlesbrough fans, but the Luton fans as always were fantastic.

“They got right behind us even when Middlesbrough scored the third goal, they’ll play a really important part this year.”