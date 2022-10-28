Jones determined to get the best out of Onyedinma as Hatters attacker is a doubt for Sunderland clash

Fred Onyedinma sends over a cross against Huddersfield recently

Luton boss Nathan Jones has vowed the Hatters will finally get the best out of Fred Onyedinma after confirming the attacker is a doubt for tomorrow’s home game with Sunderland after picking up yet another injury.

The 25-year-old has made just three league starts this season following a debut campaign at Kenilworth Road where various issues with his hamstring and groin meant he was restricted to just 29 league outings, only 14 from the opening whistle.

After a spell out of the squad this campaign due to another hamstring problem, he started the recent 1-0 win at Norwich City, before having to go off just after the hour mark once more, with an icepack taped to his leg at the final whistle.

It meant Onyedinma had to sit out the 4-0 hammering at Watford on Sunday, as on whether Luton will get to see the ex-Wycombe and Millwall player at his optimum level, Jones said: “We preach to them about the importance of being really diligent in everything that they do as we demand from them and that’s what he has to continue to be, diligent, continue to work hard as he’s the most supreme athlete.

“If he wasn’t a footballer he’d be a sprinter.

"He would genuinely be a sprinter and he’s only a few hundredths of a second of being a GB sprinter, so we know he has a potency.

“We know he has to look after that and that’s curtailed him a little bit, but we’re yet to see the absolute best of him.

"We’ve seen flashes of absolute quality, but we need to see plenty.

Advertisement

“That’s our job to see the best of him.”

When asked if he would be available to feature against the Black Cats on Saturday, Jones added: “After the Norwich game, he had a bit of a groin issue, so we’re assessing him daily to see if he’s going to be available to really impact on a Championship match.

“We won’t risk him, we risked him last time away at Fulham (last season), he came back from a groin and then inadvertently tweaked his hamstring which kept him out of the play-off games, so we don’t do that.