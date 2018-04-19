Jones disagrees with Kee’s claims over PFA Team of the Season

Luton Town chief Nathan Jones insisted having five players selected for the EFL and PFA League Two Team of the Season was a fair reflection, despite the claims of Accrington striker Billy Kee this week.

The team, which was announced on Tuesday, saw Marek Stech, Alan Sheehan, Dan Potts, Luke Berry and Danny Hylton all included, while Stanley, who are four points clear of Town and already promoted, had just three in there, Kee, Sean McConville and Mark Hughes.

It was the same for the EFL Team of the Season, as Luton have five players, Jack Stacey getting the nod over Stech, with Accrington’s trio the only players from the Wham Ground includede.

Kee, who was also named the EFL League Two Player of the Year, with his manager John Coleman, recognised as the overall EFL Manager of the Year, told the Lancashire Evening Telegraph: “No disrespect to the Luton lads but we have a lot of players who could be in that team but we still are little Accrington so perhaps don’t get the plaudits that other players get.

“I can go through all the team. It’s the lads at the back who keep clean sheets and make me look good.

“It’s about Sean McConville and Jordan Clark who put balls on my head and Kayden Jackson who has all the pace and has scored 15 goals this season, without penalties.”

I understand his frustrations as if he’s been top of the league and already got promoted you’d think ‘well, we’re the dominant one,’ but I can’t affect that. Nathan Jones

However, when asked for his thoughts on the team, Jones said: “Accrington will be biased, same as I’m biased, but I can’t think of anyone better than my players to get in that squad, all of them.

“I struggle to think of a better goalkeeper, struggle to think of a better right back in the league, a left back in the league, at least one centre half and they’ve got one centre half in there, so no problem.

“Danny Hylton would get in the League One one for me and I think Luke Berry, there’s no better midfield player.

“So it might be because if they had five, we’ve had five it would have been fair, but I genuinely can’t think of five better ones.

“I can’t think of a better striker to play up there than (Adebayo) Akinfenwa and Billy Kee, I voted for them myself, I voted for John Coleman as manager, I voted as fairly as we could.

“It’ not us voting for our own players, it’s players voting for players and manager’s voting for players.

“So we’ve had five in the EFL, that meant all managers voted and then we we’ve had the PFA, so it’s players and that’s the one players really look at if I’m honest.

“I understand his frustrations as if he’s been top of the league and already got promoted you’d think ‘well, we’re the dominant one,’ but I can’t affect that.”

Jones even went on to say that he wouldn’t have been too surprised if Luton had a few more players involved too, adding: “It’s good to see your players recognised and I’m slightly biased but I think they’re deserved.

“I think they’re a credit to themselves in terms of how they’ve gone about their work and there’s three from Accrington as well, and justifiably so,.

“I think it’s a real fair side, the ones who have got in, we like to think that we probably could have had one or two more.

“People like James Collins hasn’t got in even one, Olly Lee has done fantastically well, Jack Stacey’s got in one not the other, Marek Stech’s got in one not the other, and these have been big, big players.

“So we’re delighted to have five, I think it’s only Manchester City who have had the number we’ve had, so we’re pleased with that.”