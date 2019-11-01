Jones 'disappointed' to see ex-Town boss lose his Potters job

Hatters boss Graeme Jones admitted he was ‘disappointed’ to hear of former Luton chief Nathan Jones losing his job at Stoke City this afternoon.

The Potters wielded the axe after Jones had only won two league games out 14 this season, with the club languishing at the bottom of the table.

He only lasted 10 month at the bet365 Stadium, winning just five league matches in total, but speaking about his predecessor, Jones said: “I’m really disappointed with that.

“Obviously Nathan’s ex-manager of the club, but I’ve seen the pressure he’s been under, I’ve seen the fight in him, which isn’t easy at times, especially at a club that size.

“You think to yourself, ‘Friday, really?’ I know they play Monday, but he got them some positive results, that’s Stoke;s business though.

“I don’t ever want to see a manager lose their job that’s the truth.

“I know how tough it is and he stood there and fought, he’s given his best and ultimately sometimes that’s the only measurement.

“Results come and go and they’ll come as a result of your work or not, but as long as you can look at yourself and say ‘I’ve given everything I’ve got,’ and I think Nathan does that.

“I think the people at this club know that, and I’ve certainly seen that in his work, so disappointed to hear that.

“I don’t know Nathan, I met him after the West Brom game last season, we had a good chat, about Stoke, about Luton, about West Brom, many things.

“He’s a passionate man, he’s somebody that I respect and we need to respect as he played a pivotal role in getting this club into the Championship and we will always be grateful for that.

“I just don’t want to see a manager out of work.”

Although plenty of Town fans are revelling in the sacking after the manner in which Jones departed Kenilworth Road earlier this year, posing for his manager of the month award while wearing his Stoke training gear, the current Luton boss added: “That’s up to the Luton supporters.

"I don’t know the full events of how he left and what have you.

“But I’m just talking from a manager’s point of view, you don’t want to see anybody lose their job.”