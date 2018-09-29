Jones doesn’t want to be left thinking what might have been

Hatters boss Nathan Jones has urged his side to ensure they aren’t left thinking what might have been this season after a goalless draw at Blackpool on Saturday.

The visitors dominated yet another game on their travels, but emerged from Bloomfield Road with just a point despite creating a string of chances.

Something has to change in front of goal, because the amount we’re creating, I don’t see anyone else creating that level of chances, or if I do, it’s the odd team. Nathan Jones

It means that Town are still yet to taste victory away from home this term, and Jones doesn’t wanted missed opportunities to cost them dear come the business end of the campaign.

He said: “I don’t want that to cost us late on in the season as we’re looking back and thinking ‘if only, if only, if only’. Now we have, we’ve talked about Doncaster away where we the better side comfortably, should have won.

“Portsmouth away, we should have, here (Blackpool) we’ve got a point.

“It’s a difficult place to come and we’ve played some difficult sides at the minute, the ones that we’ve played are all up there and we’ve played them all away, so we’ve acquitted ourselves very, very well.

“It’s hard to be too disappointed, but it can’t continue is what I’m saying.

“So we have to have a clinical edge, something has to change in front of goal, because the amount we’re creating, I don’t see anyone else creating that level of chances, or if I do, it’s the odd team.

“Doncaster were that type, until they played us, no other team is creating the level that we are in the games I’m watching, but we’re just going through that little period at the minute.”

Going into the game, Blackpool were one of the form teams in the division, unbeaten in nine matches and had taken 10 points out of 12 at home. They could count themselves lucky to escape with a point though, as keeper Mark Howard was by far the busier on the afternoon.

Jones continued: “We know where we want to be and we know where we want to finish, so if we want to, we need that cutting edge.

“Because the way we play is very, very brave, it’s bold and it requires good footballers, and we have that.

“It would have been a complete performance as I’ve watched so many games of Blackpool’s in terms of five games preparing for this game and overlapping teams we’ve played and they haven’t been as blunt as that in any game.

“So that’s credit to us, because it’s not like they’ve had an off day, we’ve just been very, very good and for an away performance, to put in the level that we did, I’m very, very pleased, as these aren’t a bad side.”

With Danny Hylton out, it meant the visitors’ forward line was led by Elliot Lee, top scorer with three goals and James Collins, who is yet to get off the mark this campaign.

Jones added: “We’ve got a few attacking players out and goalscorers out, (Luke) Berry and Hylton. We might need that competition as that might scare the living daylights into the front man that they’ve got to step up, they’ve got to nick goals.

“That’s the only thing we’re lacking at the minute, as our play, everything we do, our work-rate, how we press, our bravery, everything about us, I’m very, very pleased.”

“It’s not just the volume of chances, but the level of chances. We’re not creating real difficult ones, when we have to shoot from outside the box and it’s flashing wide, we’re inside the box, we’re getting real opportunities.

“It’s last ditch, we’re getting behind people, we’re countering really well, just that final little thing, that cutting edge, is all we’re lacking.”