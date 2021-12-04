Jones doesn't believe his Hatters side are on a 'disastrous' run of form

Hatters boss Nathan Jones

Hatters boss Nathan Jones doesn't feel that his side are on a 'disastrous' run of form despite heading to Blackpool this afternoon without a win in their last four games.

Town's recent points tally of just one from a possible 12 has been their worst haul so far this term, as since beating Middlesbrough 3-1 at Kenilworth Road, they have lost to Stoke, QPR and Cardiff City, managing a goalless draw against Nottingham Forest.

It has led to Luton dropping out of the play-off positions and falling to 15th in the table, but although results haven't gone their way, Jones wasn't too disappointed with the efforts of his side during that period, as he said: “At the minute we have gone on our worst run but it is not a disastrous run.

"We haven’t won in four but we should have, we went to Forest and we were excellent, we missed a penalty and we should have won.

"You have to look deeper than just the result because when I came back here after Covid, it was all about results because we had no time to go deeper into things as we had nine games to save our skin.

"We managed to do that and now we’re evolving and building.

"At times we have to take one or two things on the chin but now is the time where we have to go back and get results now because that is really important.”

Luton have only kept one clean sheet during that time too, in the stalemate at the City Ground, conceding five goals, a number of them coming from crosses finding unmarked forwards inside the area.

It's something Jones wants to be rectified, as he said: “If I’m honest, sometimes it is one individual error but a lot of the time there are a number of contributing factors that led to an error.

"If we do the basics well and we have been used to doing the basics well over a long period, you don’t get to where we are from where we have come from without doing the basics well.

"It is just about doing a revisit of going back to basics, making sure we keep clean-sheets.

"When you keep clean sheets you get opportunities because we create quite a lot."

With the Hatters adopting a 3-5-2 formation in recent weeks, then the onus is on the wingbacks to create plenty of chances for their attacking team-mates.

James Bree has been the consistent selection on the right, with Amari'i Bell, Dan Potts and Fred Onyedinma all given run-outs on the opposite flanks.

When asked about their output, Jones added: "I think we’re creating enough, whether that is from wing backs or from set-pieces, in that instance I think they are doing okay.

"The trouble we have is we don’t concede many chances, teams don’t have many chances against us but when they do, we usually give up one big one and that is what has cost us.

"We were statistically better than QPR but they won two-nil and it was never a two-nil game, but that is what has been happening to us.

"Cardiff had three chances and scored twice, we gifted them all from crosses.

"Those are the things we have worked on and will eradicate.

"We are the third best in the league from set-plays now, and after the Birmingham game we were bottom two.

"When you have something, you need to adjust you do that, that is the work, that’s the Championship.

"You don’t have to do a hell of a lot wrong to get an adverse result and you don’t have to change massive amounts to get a positive one.

"The margins are so small, and we know that, we won’t get carried away so we won't get too down as we don’t get too euphoric when we win.