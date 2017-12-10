Jones: Draw was a fair result against County

Hatters boss Nathan Jones felt Town’s 1-1 draw with Notts County in the top-of-the-table clash at Kenilworth Road yesterday was a fair result.

The hosts had taken the lead through Johnny Mullins' header on 26 minutes, before Shola Ameobi netted on the hour mark to ensure the visitors left with a share of the spoils.

When asked if he felt it was the right outcome, Jones said: “Definitely. I don't think either side were dominant, I thought both sides had certain spells in the game where they were slightly on top, but it was a real tight game and it shows as both sides are neck and neck with the points, the only thing separating us are the goals we’ve scored.

"Our defensive records are similar, scoring from set-plays is similar and it showed today. Give credit to them, we were nowhere near where we usually are fluency wise and in possession and so on, but they must have contributed to that.

"I'm not going to stand here like others might and say 'we didn't do this, we didn't do that,' they must have contributed to that.

"I thought it was a keenly contested game and a fair result.”

After County bossed the opening of the first half, Luton went ahead with their first attack, Mullins leaping highest to head Alan Sheehan’s corner home, becoming the 10th different player in a row to score for the club.

However, the second half was then a role reversal as with Town on top, the Magpies levelled, Ameobi heading into an empty net after keeper Marek Stech had come charging off his line.

Jones continued: “I think that’s fair to say, they started very, very well and put us on the back foot a little bit.

“We had to defend our box, we really did, as we know what a big, physical threat they are.

“We did that, then ironically we scored from a corner, great header, great ball in and then we came into it a little bit.

“I thought we were slightly the better side second half, without really being fluent, but I thought we were the ones pushing, and then they scored similarly, out of nothing.

“We felt it was a free kick on Danny (Hylton) just before that, then Johnny Mullins gave away a free kick, Marek’s come when he should never have and it’s reminiscent of the Blackpool game.

“The only disappointment I have is that one error has cost us, but it was a very, very keenly contested game, an even game and draw was probably a fair result.”