Jones eager to lock horns with ex-Luton boss Brabin

Town boss Nathan Jones is looking forward to coming up against former Luton chief Gary Brabin when he takes his side to visit Blackpool tomorrow.

The ex-Hatters manager was appointed number two at Bloomfield Road this week, leaving his role as Port Vale coach to return to his old club.

Brabin was in charge at Kenilworth Road from March 2011 to March 2012, overseeing a Conference play-off final penalty shootout defeat to AFC Wimbledon, before being relieved of his duties the following season.

Since then he has managed Southport and Tranmere, been in the academy staff at Everton as well as his role at Vale Park and remains a popular figure in the game, as Jones said: “Brabs I’ve come across quite a lot, as a player I did, and when he was at Port Vale last year.

“I know he’s a real good lad, very well thought of here, he must be doing something right as he keeps getting jobs, keeps getting jobs with different people too.

“So he’s got a good reputation in the game, I know a lot of people who know him, so for me, it’s always good to see him.”

On moving back to the club he played for over 50 times during his player career, as number two to Terry McPhillips, Brabin told the Tangerines official website: “I’m looking forward to it. I’ve got some great memories from when I was here and obviously I’ve followed the club over the years.

"Terry is a good friend of mine and to have an opportunity to come back to the club and work with a great friend like Terry is a great opportunity.

"It’s exciting for us now to both be in this position and working together to put the team right on a Saturday.

"We share the same beliefs and philosophies, if you like, in football because over a number of years we’ve gone to games together and spoke football.

"We know what we want and what we like, and we’ve got every confidence that we’ll work well together.

“I was straight in training with the lads and they seem a really talented bunch. There’s a really good atmosphere among the group of lads and a good team spirit is important.”