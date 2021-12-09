Jones 'excited' by the challenges facing his Luton side over busy Christmas period

Hatters boss Nathan Jones

Luton boss Nathan Jones is 'excited' by the tests ahead of his side over the upcoming busy Christmas period.

The Hatters entertain Championship leaders Fulham this weekend, before going to Reading the following Saturday

Town then host Bristol City on Boxing Day, with a trip to Swansea City on December 29 and then visit Coventry City on New Year's Day.

Looking at the schedule, Jones said: “We're excited by every game.

"We’ve had a tough run lately because we’ve gone four without winning, but we know it’s going to be tough.

"We've got Fulham which is going to be a tough game, a few home games over Christmas and some tough teams to play, but that’s the Championship, there’s no easy games in the Championship, whoever you play.

"You can play Derby who, with the greatest respect are bottom of the league at the minute, because of the points, Barnsley, any of the sides, it is equally as difficult.

"It’s a different, different test every week, but it’s a fantastic league.”

Luton's players can go into the game against the Cottagers on a real high having beaten Blackpool 3-0 last weekend, their biggest second tier away victory since October 1981.

Jones was hugely impressed by the manner of the display at Bloomfield Road, as goals from Sonny Bradley, Elijah Adebayo and Jordan Clark ended a run of four without a win for the Hatters.

The manager continued: “These are a tough side to play against here.

"The way they play, they narrow the midfield, they get it in, they have shots, they create chances and they have a real good, difficult structure to play against.

"We knew we’d have to defend well, we’ve worked all week as we felt we’ve let ourselves down defensively and we did that.

"We got to the ball, we pressed well, we limited them to shots from distance which you expect us to deal with and then when he (James) did have one, real good save to make, that's a testament to him.

"To come away and score three goals, and it wasn’t like a counter-attack, we were decent.

"We could have had more, we had a real clear-cut chance with Jordan Clark, he's clean in and why he squares it I do not know, but he redeemed himself with the third, so fantastic.