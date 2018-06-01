Jones expects an even bigger impact from Shinnie in League One

Luton boss Nathan Jones believes that new signing Andrew Shinnie will have an even bigger impact for the Hatters in League One next term.

The midfielder played 34 times for the club during his season-long loan from Birmingham City as Town won promotion from League Two last campaign, but despite starting in supreme form, eventually lost his place after Christmas and didn't feature during the run-in.

However, Jones insisted Shinnie will demonstrate his full potential once more with Luton now plying their trade in the third tier of English football, as he said: "We are delighted to secure Shins for another two years.

"It was something we always had in mind and tried to do it permanent last year, but it wasn't a possibility so we took him on loan, and providing everything fitted into place, we wanted to do it for this summer.

"He had a frustrating time towards the end of the season, but that's not to diminish from the impact he had on the football club because in all the games that we played fantastically well, Andrew Shinnie was key.

"It's difficult sometimes and I keep saying to one or two of them that came out of the side towards the end of the season, including people like Shins and Luke (Gambin), that they had a massive, massive impact.

"They might have missed the last six, seven, eight games, or whatever it was, but the influence they had over the season was immense and we were the side that we were because of all our squad, everyone.

"The way we train and the environment we have enables us to be a better side on a Saturday.

"They all contributed to that, and Andrew was a massive part of that both on and off the pitch, but especially on it for three-quarters of the season.

"We had no passengers. What we've had is a wonderful group and Andrew is a real part of that.

"He showed his importance to the squad and even though he was having a tough time himself, he still trained at the same levels, enhanced everything that we did on the training pitch, and kept his way about him around the place.

"That just shows he's a top class pro. If we'd flipped the season around and he'd had a slow start and finished the way he started, then he probably would have been slightly happier.

"But we might not have been the same side, or be in the same position we were at the end if he didn't have the impact he'd already had.

"We think he can have an even bigger impact in League One and beyond, so we are really excited to have him under contract.

"He will have had other options, so it shows that he's bought into everything that we've done and he sees where we're going. He's an excellent signing for us."

With Olly Lee leaving for Hearts, plus Jordan Cook and Lawson D'Ath not offered new contracts, Jones admitted he will be looking to add more bodies in the midfield area, adding: "In theory we've lost three, with Jordan, Lawson and Olly going.

"So we don't add Shins because he was in our building anyway, but we have to make sure that we replace one or two of the three that have gone to make us competitive."