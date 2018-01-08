Jones expects to do some business during transfer window

Hatters boss Nathan Jones has confirmed he is looking to add to his squad during January’s transfer window.

With clubs now allowed to buy and sell players until 11pm on Wednesday, January 31, Jones had hinted at a new arrival, possibly even before last weekend’s FA Cup defeat to Newcastle United.

We will look to do a bit of business in terms of strengthening the squad, in terms of making it better and more will be revealed on that. Nathan Jones

Nothing materialised though, but when asked about once more this afternoon, the Town chief said: “We will look to do a bit of business in terms of strengthening the squad, in terms of making it better and more will be revealed on that.

“It won’t be masses of business, we’ve just got to tinker with certain stuff and make sure we’re covered and we’re ready for the next four months.

“It will be a big four months and this gives us an opportunity to evaluate one or two, and to move from there.”

When asked if the position he was looking to improve was a defensive one, Jones added: “If we can improve the side and improve the squad, then we always look to improve the squad.

“I can’t say I’m actively looking for a frontman or an attacking player or anything, because I think we’re in good enough form.

“We never like to stand still. If we can move the club forward and move there squad forward, one way or another, then we’ll do that.”