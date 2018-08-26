Jones explains Sheehan's absence

Town club captain Alan Sheehan missed the 3-2 win over Shrewsbury yesterday after having treatment on a heel injury according to boss Nathan Jones.

With the skipper being dropped to the bench for Tuesday night’s 2-0 success against Southend, there were some raised eyebrows when his name wasn’t on the teamsheet at the weekend.

However, Jones confirmed there was nothing untoward about his absence, saying: “With him, he’s had a few heel issues in terms of having a little bit of soreness in his heels and his Achilles.

“With the two centre halves playing very well in midweek, we weren’t going to change the side, so we took the opportunity to get it right really.

“He had a couple of minor injections to get rid of the inflammation which means that he had them yesterday, so by Monday, Tuesday, he’ll be back and flying and pain free.

“We took a little bit of a gamble, but it’s not really because we have someone like Lloyd Jones who’s on the bench and someone like Glen Rea who can step back in there anyway.

“So we were well covered and we just took the opportunity, as it was the sensible move.”