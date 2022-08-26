Jones felt 'brilliant' Hatters deserved to beat table-topping Blades

Carlton Morris is mobbed after scoring against Sheffield United this evening

Luton boss Nathan Jones hailed his side as ‘brilliant’ and felt they deserved to beat Championship leaders Sheffield United in front of the Sky cameras at Kenilworth Road this evening.

The Hatters had led after just five minutes of the contest, Carlton Morris flicking a superb header from Amari’i Bell’s cross beyond Wes Foderingham and into the net.

However, the Blades hit back early in the second half through Oli McBurnie’s close range volley, as although both sides had chances to net a winner, Morris denied by Foderingham, Elijah Adebayo off target and Cameron Jerome denied by sub stopper Jordan Amissah, Town had to make do with a share of the spoils.

Speaking afterwards, Jones said: “I thought it was a really good Championship game.

“They're a top side, have really good players for the level, they’re outstanding, I’m not talking about budgets or anything, I’m talking about players they’ve got.

“But I thought we were brilliant, I really did.

“We go toe-to-toe, we were aggressive against them.

"I thought first half we were outstanding, but for a seven minute period after half time, I thought we deserved to win the game.

“Even then when we were rocked, and had that disappointment, we came back, put balls in their box, and they had to defend for the lives tonight not to concede a second.

“I’m proud of my team for that.

"We’re really disappointed with the goal as there’s an offside in the build-up, which is poor, really, really poor, but that’s what happens.

“Our front two were superb tonight.

"That’s a good back three, Rhys Norrington-Davies who thought he was bigger than our club and wanted to go back, and John (Egan) who’s a fantastic player.