Jones felt Forest equaliser shouldn't have stood for a foul on LuaLua

Hatters boss Graeme Jones felt Nottingham Forest’s equaliser at the City Ground this afternoon should haven’t have stood after a foul on Kazenga LuaLua in the build-up.

With 37 minutes on the clock and Town leading 1-0 thanks to Harry Cornick’s goal midway through the first half, LuaLua was shoved to the ground by home midfielder Ben Watson.

Referee Tony Harrington waved play on, as Forest broke away with pace to equaliser through Joe Lolley’s strike.

They went on to add two more goals in the second period, but on the leveller, Jones said: “I think there was three or four fouls given before that and maybe he thought that wasn’t a foul at that point and played on.

“I’ve looked at it, my own personal opinion is I thought it was a foul, but I'm not the referee.

“I prefer to talk about stopping the shot and then saving the shot, things you can control and that was the disappointment really.”

Returning midfielder Glen Rea was of the same opinion as his manager, saying: "It's a foul in the middle of the pitch, I think, and the ref doesn't see it, but we've still got to do better in stopping the goal."

The strike when it came saw both Dan Potts and Ryan Tunnicliffe back off the dangerous Lolley, while Town keeper Simon Sluga, who made some excellent saves throughout the afternoon, let the ball squirm through his grasp and into the net.

Jones added: “He’s a fantastic reflect keeper, that’s him at his best, when he’s tested, you see it in training.

“But it wasn't just Simon on the goal, you think about the possible free kick, stopping the goal, Tunni and Dan out in that area and then it was a soft finish in the end, so that’s disappointing.”