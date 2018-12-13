Jones felt Hylton had the 'bit between his teeth' against Fleetwood

Luton boss Nathan Jones felt that striker Danny Hylton had the 'bit between his teeth' during his substitute appearance against Fleetwood on Saturday.

Town's leading scorer from the last two seasons has had to make do with a place on the bench since coming back from suspension with James Collins and Harry Cornick preferred upfront.

With the Hatters' 1-0 up and going into the final 20 minutes, Hylton was brought on for Cornick and impressed immediately, almost winning a penalty for handball after some sensational skill and control.

He had a huge hand in sealing the three points, his cross deflecting in off Craig Morgan to double Luton's lead as Jones said: “We had the firepower to bring on and when we brought Danny on, I thought he had the real bit between his teeth this time.

“He was disappointed with his performance on Wednesday (against Southend in the Checkatrade Trophy), but he came on and really drove us home and I was very pleased with that.”

On the clincher, team-mate Andrew Shinnie said: “I had a go at him as he ran off celebrating like he stuck it in the top corner from 25 yards!

“But it’s what Dan brings you to be fair, I don’t think defenders can like the sight of Danny Hylton coming off the bench after 60, 70 minutes.

“He came on and did well, does what Danny does. He’s got quality, works hard and makes the defender commit to that mistake.

"It was vital we got that second goal as that puts us firmly in control for the end."

It's not just Hylton that Jones can summon from the bench at the moment, with Jorge Grant, Alan Sheehan, Dan Potts and Luke Berry now having to bide their time.

The boss continued: "There’s real competition now with our front ones and Hylton when he came on was magnificent, but the team have been in such good form that we can’t change it.

"Potts, and now Berry and Sheehan and Marek (Stech), look at the bench. I think everyone on there apart from Kazenga (LuaLua) who was playing in the Championship last year, everyone else was in the League Two Team of the Year, so it’s a good place to be.

"But they’re playing really, really well, they’re at it every day.

"We trained yesterday and it was a joy to watch. I felt the only thing that was really going to curtail us was the weather, but they trained at a level that was quite phenomenal to watch, it really was and that’s where they are."

Shinne agreed with his manager about the levels attained by Town's squad in training, adding: “We’ve had a settled line up for the last few games as everyone’s on their toes.

"Everyone knows they’ve got be playing well otherwise there’s players on the bench champing at the bit to try and get in.

"Everyone is training hard every day, we’ve got great quality, we play 11 v 11 on a Thursday to prepare us for games, the way the other teams going to play and the gaffer says sometimes it’s our toughest games as that 11 could be a good team in this league."