Jones felt it was two points dropped for his Town side at the City Ground

Admiral Muskwe looks to win the ball back against Forest

Luton boss Nathan Jones felt it was a case of two points dropped for his side during their goalless draw at Nottingham Forest this evening.

After a quiet first hour, the hosts were then reduced to 10 men when Jack Colback was shown a second yellow card for dragging Tom Lockyer back in the area from a corner.

The penalty saw Elijah Adebayo denied the legs of Reds keeper Brice Samba, who then made a superb save in stoppage time to repel Kal Naismith’s blast, as although Town dominated the final half hour, they couldn't break through.

A frustrated Jones said: “We’re a good side and we’ve shown we’re a good side.

“They haven’t had a shot on target tonight, before the sending off we were comfortable, our shape was good, defensively we were good and then we just need to demonstrate a little bit of quality.

“Now without being disrespectful, we haven’t got the budget to bring in a (Aleksander) Mitrovic, a (Dominic) Solanke, these top players, Harry Wilson’s that can get you something out of nothing nearly every single game.

“So what we’ve got to be is tactically good, work hard, and we are, and we’re a good side, difficult to play against,

“We had 26 shots (during the last two games), five on target, that’s one in five, that’s not good enough.

“We had 16 shots the other day and three on target, so we’re creating enough, we’re keeping the ball well enough, we’re defending well, our XG (expected goals) is top three, but I’m sick of the numbers.

“It’s just we’re not demonstrating the quality, then we have a penalty and we miss a penalty.

"We should have had another penalty, should have had two more penalties as it’s a foul on Fred (Onyedinma) but he’s never going to give it, because it’s away.

“Then there's a foul on Lockyer which is even more blatant than the first one, but if we score that pen then they have to come out and it could be more.

“Tactically we were good, our changes were good, everything was good.

“Tonight we've come here and got a point, which isn’t a bad result at the City Ground considering these are ex-European champions.