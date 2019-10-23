Jones felt key moments went against Town in Cottagers defeat

Hatters boss Graeme Jones felt that the key moments went against his side during the 3-2 defeat at Fulham this evening.

Town had appeared to weather the storm in the first period, before Aleksander Mitrovic fired home the opening goal on 16 minutes, after a sloppy pass from Matty Pearson.

In the second period, with Luton on the front foot, Mitrovic then made it 2-0, only for the visitors to hit back through Dan Potts on the hour mark.

However, Ryan Tunnicliffe gave away a needless free kick for Mitrovic to complete his treble, heading home Joe Bryan’s delivery, leaving Kazenga LuaLua’s stoppage time goal as consolation.

Jones said: “The first thing we have to accept is they are an exceptional team with an exceptional budget.

“I think first half we maybe give then a little bit too much respect, but we changed the shape second half and really played on the front foot, took the game to them, drew the half 2-2, so some pleasing aspects,

“We were in the ascendancy at that point (2-1 down), we didn't have to be gung ho, we needed to be playing each phase with a level headed approach and the goal would have come, I’ve got no doubt.

“Composure, got the goal out wide, we would have scored the second.

“We didn’t, we gave the ball away and a bit of rash challenge, and all of a sudden you’re defending a wide free kick and we don’t defend it well enough.

“So, a Premier League striker, he scores goals, but you have to look at yourself first, it can be prevented.

“We didn’t have to give it away, I think Ryan gives the pass away and then reacts to it, so that’s disappointing, but I think Harry Cornick has missed a fantastic chance at 1-0.

“It was key moments for us tonight that didn’t quite go our way that went Fulham’s way and that’s probably why we lost.”