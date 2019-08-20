Jones felt Luton deserved more from Wednesday defeat

Luton boss Graeme Jones felt his side deserved more from their 1-0 defeat at Sheffield Wednesday this evening.

The Hatters slipped to a third successive reverse in the Championship, with Kadeem Harris’s strike on 54 minutes enough to separate the sides.

Speaking afterwards, Jones said: “I feel like we deserved something from the game, but we can’t keep repeating that story.

“The only thing I’ll say is from a progress point of view, we had 60 minutes out of the game against Cardiff, then against West Brom we had six minutes out of the game, then tonight we’ve had one action.

“We’re getting closer to it, but we need to win a game of football and that’s where we are.

“We’re together, the whole group, the staff, the players, and we’ll get there.

“It’s just, if playing in the Championship was easy, everyone would be doing it, and they’re not.

“We are there technically, tactically, physically, we are there.

“It’s just that last mental step, and once we win a game of football in the Championship, we’ll be absolutely fine.”

The goal when it arrived came from a quick throw out by keeper Simon Sluga that Ryan Tunnifcliffe failed to collect, Jacob Murphy’s cross headed back by Steven Fletcher for Harris to knee over the line.

Jones added: “You want to give players freedoms, you invest in players’ brains and their football actions.

“I didn’t see the goal, I turned away, but I think SImon threw the ball to Ryan, and these things happen.

“Ryan’s in a confident moment, you want him to take the ball at that point, you trust him, and we get punished for it, which is what’s happening at the minute, but you need to believe you can win a game of football.

“I think the stats were all in our favour, possession, shots off target, shots on target, but it’s got to go in the back of the net and we’ve got to go and win on Saturday and that’s where we are.”